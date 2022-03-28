Huge blow for Delhi Capitals as Mitchell Marsh's IPL participation in doubt after hip injury

Delhi Capitals (DC) have been handed a huge blow amid their ongoing campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's participation in the tournament is in doubt after an injury. Marsh has pulled out of Australia's upcoming limited-overs series against Pakistan due to a hip injury.

Marsh was part of the Australian squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series and the one-off T20I against Pakistan. However, the all-rounder will now miss the entire leg. The timing of his injury has also raised concerns over his participation in the ongoing IPL 2022.

The Aussie all-rounder was roped in by Delhi Capitals for a sum of Rs 6.5 crore (INR 65 million) at the mega auction last month and was expected to play a key role for the franchise this season. However, his injury has added to Delhi Capitals' woes in the ongoing season.

Delhi Capitals were already set to miss the services of both David Warner and Marsh for the first couple of weeks due to Australia's tour of Pakistan. However, an injury to Marsh can now force the all-rounder to miss the entire season for DC. In case Marsh is ruled out from the entire IPL 2022, it will be a big blow for DC, who already lack quality all-rounders in their squad.

Also Read: Delhi Capitals' Tim Seifert pulls off stunning catch to send Kieron Pollard packing in MI clash - WATCH

In their opening game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, Delhi Capitals played only two overseas stars in their XI due to the unavailability of the players. While South African pacer Anrich Nortje is not yet fully fit to feature in the tournament, pacers Lungi Ngidi and Mustafizur Rahman recently joined the squad after the conclusion of Bangladesh's ODI series against South Africa.

Also Read: 'What will he do': When Virat Kohli brushed away Parthiv Patel's suggestion to try Jaspit Bumrah for RCB

Delhi Capitals will be hoping for Marsh to recover in time and be available for selection as soon as possible. However, if the Australian all-rounder fails to recover in time, this will be the third successive IPL season he will not be playing for his side. Marsh had injured his ankle while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first game in IPL 2020 and was ruled out for the entire season.

He missed the tournament last year citing bio-bubble fatigue and is now in line to miss his third straight IPL season.