/How rich is Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan? Net worth, IPL salary and car collection

India batter Sarafaz Khan has recently grabbed headlines, not for his cricket heroics but for his incredible fitness journey. After being left out of the Indian squad for the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy, Sarfaraz prioritised his health and fitness. In a photo shared on his Instagram story, Sarfaraz wrote that he has lost 17 kg and looks completely different from what we have seen him on the pitch playing for Mumbai and India. Although he missed out on the England Tests, Sarfaraz did travel to the United Kingdom (UK) with the India A team, where he scored an impressive 92 in the first unofficial Test. However, he was dropped from the next match to make room for KL Rahul in the playing XI.

The 27-year-old has been on a weight loss journey for the past few months and his father, Naushad Khan, discussed the same during an interview with the Hindustan Times in May this year.

"We have controlled our diet a lot. We have stopped eating roti, rice, etc. We haven't eaten roti or rice at home for 1 to 1.5 months. We eat broccoli, carrots, cucumber, salad, and green vegetable salad. But the main thing is that we have stopped eating roti and rice. We have stopped eating sugar. We have stopped eating maida (refined wheat flour) and bakery items," Naushad was quoted as saying to the Hindustan Times.

What is the net worth of Sarfaraz Khan?