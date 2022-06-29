'How ready is Umran Malik?' - Former India opener opines on pacer's preparedness at the top level

Umran Malik finally made his debut for Team India in the just-concluded Ireland T20I series, held at The Village, Dublin. The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer, who ended IPL 2022 with 22 scalps, was handed his maiden India cap during the series opener, however, he bowled only a solitary over, conceding 14 runs.

Many were hoping for Umran to retain his place in the playing XI when India locked horns with Ireland in the second and final T20I, on Tuesday evening (June 28), with an unassailable 1-0 lead in their kitty. Much to many's delight, Umran was part of the XI and bowled his full quota of overs, returning with 4-0-42-1 (including two no-balls). However, the 22-year-old speedster, from Jammu & Kashmir, defended 16 runs overs in the final over of the run-fest, to give away 12 and take India to a 4-run win in defence of a mammoth 225/7. After the clash, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra opined on whether Umran is fit for international level or he still needs more time.

In a video shared on his Youtube channel, Chopra said, "How ready is Umran is a question. You went with Umran Malik for the last over. Umran Malik has the pace but no one is scared of 140-145 at this level. You still feel that you can scare away people in the IPL but that does not happen here."

"I am very happy for Umran Malik but the truth is that he is work in progress. He was bowling length in the last over, when you do that without pace variation, all those good-length balls are actually bad-length balls. A good batter would have hit fours and sixes. So it will take time," concluded Chopra.

Umran will, thus, be eager to keep working on his skills and fitness. He has made his India debut, however, he is miles away from cementing his place across formats.