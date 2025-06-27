/How much money Cristiano Ronaldo earns at Saudi club Al-Nassr per second?

Football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his stay with Al Nassr by signing a new two-year contract, the Saudi Pro League club confirmed on June 26, 2025. This deal means the Portuguese star will remain at the club for two more years. Ronaldo first joined Al Nassr in late 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent. Since then, he has made 105 appearances and scored 93 goals across all competitions. Meanwhile, his arrival in Saudi Arabia marked a turning point for the league, encouraging several top European players like Karim Benzema and more to switch bases.

Ronaldo first signed a 2½-year deal with Al-Nassr, making him the highest-paid athlete in the world, a title he has held for three consecutive years, according to Forbes. At the age of 40, Ronaldo's total earnings are estimated at around $275 million.

Despite not winning the Saudi Pro League title yet, Ronaldo helped Al Nassr win the Arab Club Champions Cup. The team finished second in the 2022–23 and 2023–24 seasons and third in the most recent campaign.

Al Nassr’s sporting director, Fernando Hierro, recently said the club was eager to keep Ronaldo and was aware that other clubs were also interested in him. This came after Ronaldo hinted that his last match of the season might be his final one with the team.

Ronaldo also shared the news of his new contract on social media, captioning, 'A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let’s make history together.'

The new deal is reportedly worth €180 million ($211 million) per year, making it the highest salary in sports history.

Here’s a breakdown of how much Ronaldo will earn per year:

Monthly: €15 million ($17.6 million)

€15 million ($17.6 million) Weekly: €3.46 million ($4.05 million)

€3.46 million ($4.05 million) Daily: €493,150 ($578,497)

€493,150 ($578,497) Hourly: €20,548 ($24,104)

€20,548 ($24,104) Per minute: €342.47 ($401.74)

€342.47 ($401.74) Per second: €5.71 ($6.70)



Ronaldo also continues to perform at a high level for Portugal, recently leading them to another UEFA Nations League title.