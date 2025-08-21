/How did Rohit and Kohli go missing from latest ODI rankings list? ICC clarifies

Strange things happen in today’s world, and something similar occurred to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – the two stalwarts of Indian Cricket - when their names mysteriously vanished from the latest ICC ODI Rankings (released on Wednesday) for batters, with the apex body also issuing a clarification over the same. Despite sitting in second (Rohit) and fourth (Kohli) places, respectively, on the list last week, their names were missing from the top ten, triggering confusion and speculation among the fans on social media. The fans wondered whether this was a technical glitch or if the ICC did it intentionally.

Per Hindustan Times, an ICC spokesperson admitted the mistake, “There was an error in our rankings tables today, but it has been rectified,” the official said.

What happened?



On Wednesday (Aug 20), the ICC released the latest rankings for ODI batters, with Rohit and Kohli nowhere to be found. Already placed in the top five, alongside the ranked number one batter, Shubman Gill, their names going missing from the list surprised everyone. Considering their international retirement talks have made headlines lately (with none having announced it yet), it is clear that it was a technical glitch from the ICC’s end.

Although neither is part of the Tests and T20I anymore, One-Day Cricket is the only format they feature in. Having last played the ODIs in February (during the Champions Trophy in the UAE), both played pivotal roles in helping India reign supreme and create history with the most CT titles (3) among all teams.



The ICC, however, has rectified their mistake, with both back on the list of top-ranked ODI batters in their respective spots. Meanwhile, when this error occurred, Babar Azam, the former Pakistan captain, was placed just behind Gill in the second position.

