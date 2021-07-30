'How can a terrorist win gold at the Tokyo Olympics': Korean slams IOC over Iranian shooter

South Korean shooter Jin Jong-oh has lashed out at the International Olympic Committee labelling gold medal winner Javad Foroughi, who is a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a "terrorist".

Javad Foroughi won the gold medal in the 10-metre air pistol event on Saturday.

In a report by The Korea Times, Jin Jong-oh was furious when he arrived at Incheon International Airport. "How can a terrorist win first place (at the Olympics)? That's the most absurd and ridiculous thing," he told reporters.

Jin Jong-oh won a gold medal in the men's 10-meter air pistol event at the 2012 London Olympics and got a silver medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, however, he failed to go past the qualification stage in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Korean marksman's comment came after the Iranian human rights athletic organization, United for Navid, issued a statement following Foroughi's victory.

"We consider the awarding of an Olympic Gold Medal to Iran marksman Javad Foroughi not only a catastrophe for Iranian sports but also for the international community, and especially the reputation of the IOC. The 41-year old Foroughi is a current and longtime member of a terrorist organization," it said in a statement.

"We call for an immediate investigation by the IOC, and until an investigation is completed the suspension of any medal award."

The 41-year-old Iranian, who had said that he served in Syria as a nurse between 2013 and 2015, delivered a military salute on the podium.