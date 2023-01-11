Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony Live: How to watch Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-Pop band performance

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023: The FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela festivities will kick off today at 6 pm IST, with some of India's biggest performers reprising the Trophy Celebrations at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha. The celebrations will feature musical and dance performances by international and Indian celebrities. Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will perform in front of a completely packed stadium seating over 40,000 spectators.

Not only will those in the stadium be able to witness the spectacle, but fans from all over the city will be able to watch the celebrations live on Giant LED screens in the 16 Hockey Fan Parks.

Who all be performing at the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

The event will see performances by the internationally acclaimed K-pop band, Black Swan, which also have a local Odisha singer Shreya Lenka.

Pritam, a popular Indian musician/composer who wrote the official World Cup anthem "Hockey Hai Dil Mera," will perform alongside the 11 singers who sang the anthem. The rock and roll music of iconic Bollywood singers Benny Dayal and Neeti Mohan will add to the rich night of music.

Odisha's talented performers, led by Odissi dancing legend Guru Aruna Mohanty, will also add a local flavour. The Trophy Celebrations will highlight India's rich culture and history, as well as its recent achievements. It will also mark the beginning of the 15th edition of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, which will begin on 13 January 2023 in Bhubaneswar with the first two matches of the day, followed by two more matches in the evening at the brand-new Birsa Munda International Hockey stadium in Rourkela.

When and where to watch the Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony?

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Trophy Celebrations begin at 18:00 local time (13:30 CET) and can be watched live on Watch Hockey by hockey fans all over the world.