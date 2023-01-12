Argentina vs South Africa match preview: Hockey World Cup 2023 livestream & broadcast details, squad and venue
Story highlights
Hockey World Cup 2023 starts Friday, January 13, with four matches lined up for the opening day. Team India will clash with Spain on day 1 of the tournament. All details, including schedule, squads, livestream and TV broadcasting of the matches, are given in the article
India is hosting Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 as it looks forward to ending its 48-year-long wait for a podium finish this season. The tournament will kick off on January 13 with four opening matches lined up for the day. Argentina and South Africa will lock horns in the first group stage match of the day at 1:00 PM IST in Bhubaneswar. The second match will be played between Australia and France at 3:00 PM at the same venue. The third match of the day will see England squaring off with Wales at 5:00 PM in Rourkela. The fourth and last match of the day will see India clashing with Spain at 7:00 PM at the same venue. India will host the tournament for the second time in a row. The 2018 World Cup was also held in Bhubaneswar, with Belgium winning the title, the Netherlands finishing second, and Australia taking bronze. The 2023 edition will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each. The winner of each group advances directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams in each group compete in a crossover round, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.
Men’s hockey World Cup 2023 day 1 match details
A total of 4 matches will be played on the opening day of the Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023. The tournament starts on Friday, January 13.
Match 1: Argentina vs South Africa, 1:00 PM IST at Bhubaneswar
Match 2: Australia vs France, 3:00 PM at Bhubaneswar
Match 3: England vs Wales, 5:00 PM at Rourkela
Match 4: India vs Spain, 7:00 PM at Rourkela
How to watch Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 matches for free in India?
All Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on India's Star Sports Network. The matches will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website. The Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast live on the DD Sports channel for free. The broadcast can be accessed at Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels.
Match 1: Argentina vs South Africa full squad
Argentina: Juan Catán, Facundo Zarate, Nicolás Keenan, Maico Casella, Tomas Santiago, Martín Ferreiro, Lucas Toscani, Lucas Vila, Nicolas Della Torre, Nicolas Cicileo, Santiago Tarazona, Federico Monja, Tomas Domene, Matias Rey (captain), Agustin Mazzilli, Thomas Habif, Agustin Bugallo, Emiliano Bosso
Reserves: Agustín Machelett, Bautista Capurro
South Africa: Nqobile Ntuli, Brad Sherwood, Connor Beauchamp, Dan Bell, Dayaan Cassiem (captain), Estiaan Kriek, Gowan Jones, Guy Morgan, Jacques van Tonder, Jethro Eustice, Keenan Horne, Mustapha Cassiem, Nic Spooner, Nduduzo Lembethe, Ryan Julius, Samkelo Mvimbi, Sihle Ngubane, Tevin Kok
Reserves: Tyson Dlungwana, Luke Wynford
Match 2: Australia vs France full squad
Australia: Lachlan Sharp, Blake Govers, Tom Craig, Tom Wickham, Matt Dawson, Jere, Nathan Ephraums, Jake Harvie, Johan Durst, Joshua Beltz, Eddie Ockenden (captain), Jacob Whetton, Tim Howard, Aran Zalewski (captain), Flynn Ogilvie, Daniel Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter
Reserves: Jacob Anderson, Dylan Martin
France: Arthur Thieffry, Matteo Desgouillons, Pieter van Straaten, Stanislas Branicki, Gaspard Xavier, Simon Martin-Brisac, Blaise Rogeau, Viktor Lockwood, Charles Masson, Gaspard Baumgarten, François Goyet, Noe Jouin, Jean-Baptiste Forgues, Eliot Curty, Etienne Tynevez, Victor Charlet (captain), Brieuc Delemazure, Edgar Reynaud
Reserves: Corentin Sellier, Timothée Clément
Match 3: England vs Wales
England: David Ames (captain), James Albery (vice-captain), Liam Ansell, Nick Bandurak, Will Calnan, David Condon, David Goodfield, Harry Martin, James Mazarelo, Nick Park, Ollie Payne, Phil Roper, Scott Rushmere, Liam Sanford, Tom Sorsby, Zach Wallace (vice-captain), Jack Waller, Sam Ward
Reserves: Brendan Creed, Ian Sloan
Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill, Rhys Payne, Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard
Reserves: Rhodri Furlong, Jolyon Morgan
Match 4: India vs Spain
India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sukhjeet Singh
Reserves: Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh
Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles (captain), Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill, Marc Vizcaino
Reserves: Rafael Villalonga, Pere Amat