Argentina vs South Africa match preview: Hockey World Cup 2023 livestream & broadcast details, squad and venue

India is hosting Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 as it looks forward to ending its 48-year-long wait for a podium finish this season. The tournament will kick off on January 13 with four opening matches lined up for the day. Argentina and South Africa will lock horns in the first group stage match of the day at 1:00 PM IST in Bhubaneswar. The second match will be played between Australia and France at 3:00 PM at the same venue. The third match of the day will see England squaring off with Wales at 5:00 PM in Rourkela. The fourth and last match of the day will see India clashing with Spain at 7:00 PM at the same venue. India will host the tournament for the second time in a row. The 2018 World Cup was also held in Bhubaneswar, with Belgium winning the title, the Netherlands finishing second, and Australia taking bronze. The 2023 edition will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four teams each. The winner of each group advances directly to the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams in each group compete in a crossover round, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.