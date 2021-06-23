'His backfoot didn’t move': Sunil Gavaskar and Nasser Hussain react to Kohli's dismissal in WTC Final

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 23, 2021, 09:17 PM(IST)

Sunil Gavaskar Photograph:( AFP )

Kohli and Pujara walked out to bat on the Day 6 of the ultimate Test, however, Team India suffered a quick blow as skipper Kohli found a thin edge off Kyle Jamieson's delivery and gave an easy catch to Kiwi wicketkeeper BJ Watling. 

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar and former English captain Nasser Hussain gave their reactions after Virat Kohli was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the second innings of the World Test Championship final at Rose Bowl. 

Kohli and Pujara walked out to bat on the Day 6 of the ultimate Test, however, Team India suffered a quick blow as skipper Kohli found a thin edge off Kyle Jamieson's delivery and gave an easy catch to Kiwi wicketkeeper BJ Watling. 

After being dismissed for 13 runs, Hussain and Gavaskar reacted to his dismissal and said that the shot played by Virat brought back memories of India’s 2014 tour to England.

“Little bit more like 2014 and not the one of 2018. That was the sort of line that James Anderson troubled him with in 2014. He left those last time around when he played in England,” Hussain said on commentary.

Legendary Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar felt that the lack of Kohli's foot movement cost him the wicket. 

“His backfoot didn’t move and he committed himself to the shot,” Gavaskar said.

