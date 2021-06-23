WTC Final- Virat Kohli's gesture towards BJ Watling wins hearts across social media

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jun 23, 2021, 05:53 PM(IST)

WTC Final- Virat Kohli's gesture towards BJ Watling wins hearts across social media Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

Watling is playing the last match of his international career and it being the final day of the game, Kohli was seen congratulating the BlackCaps wicket-keeper. 

Indian skipper Virat Kohli's heartwarming gesture towards New Zealand wicketkeeper BJ Watling has won several hearts across the internet. Skipper Kohli was seen shaking hands with Watling before kicking off Day 6 of the World Test Championship final at Rose Bowl in Southampton. 

Virat Kohli's gesture received a lot of praises from several netizens on Twitter. 

Watling will bid adieu to his international career after being New Zealand’s second most capped Test wicketkeeper after Adam Parore. He featured in 75 Tests for the BlackCaps and has scored 3790 runs (so far) at an average of 37.52. 

Earlier, Tim Southee went past Ricky Ponting in the elite list of sixes-hitters in Test cricket. 

The pacer smashed two sixes and scored a crucial 46-ball 30 runs. With these maximums, Tim Southee has 75 sixes in 79 Test matches and is now on the 15th spot on the overall list. He overtook former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting and just three sixes away from going past MS Dhoni. 

