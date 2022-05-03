'He's not ruffled at all': Sunil Gavaskar hails GT's 'ice man' Rahul Tewatia for his finishing heroics

Gujarat Titans (GT) have found a hero down the order in all-rounder Rahul Tewatia, who has been sensational as a finisher for the franchise in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Tewatia has already produced several match-winning knocks in epic run-chases for Gujarat Titans helping them enjoy a stellar run in their debut IPL campaign.

Many were left shocked when Gujarat Titans had spent a whopping Rs 9 crore (INR 90 million) to secure the services of the all-rounder at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. However, Tewatia has managed to shut his critics down with a string of sensational performances with the willow.

In Gujarat Titans' last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Tewatia played a sensational cameo of unbeaten 43 off just 25 balls to help his side get over the line comfortably in a thrilling 171-run chase. Ahead of GT's game against Punjab Kings, Gavaskar hailed Tewatia for his finishing heroics this season.

Recalling his fabulous knock against Punjab Kings in IPL 2020 for his former team Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah, Gavaskar said that onslaught against Sheldon Cottrell in that game gave Tewatia the confidence to become the finisher that he is today. Tewatia has slammed five consecutive sixes against Cottrell in Sharjah to do the unthinkable for the Royals in IPL 2020.

“That assault on Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah gave him the belief to do the impossible and the confidence that he belongs here. We saw the impossible (he did with the bat) the other day as well. There’s no twitching or touching the pads (which shows a batter’s nervousness) when he bats in the death overs. He just waits for the ball to be delivered and plays his shots. He’s got all the shots in the book, but most importantly his temperament to stay cool in a crisis is brilliant,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Tewatia has earned the tag of 'iceman' for Gujarat Titans this season after playing numerous cameos as a finisher for his current team. Gavaskar said Tewatia's composure and his ability to play his shots under pressure make him one of the finest finishers in the league at present.

“Reason why call him the ice-man is because he just stands there (at the crease) and shows no signs of shrugs or whatever. He’s composed, he’s anticipating the deliveries and knows which shots to play. In his mind, he’s ready that if the ball is (landing) there, he’s going to play his favourite shot. And when he middles (the ball), it’s always a six. That’s what makes him the ice-man because he’s not ruffled at all (with the situation),” Gavaskar explained.