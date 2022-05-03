'You are ready to sacrifice Indian cricket' - Ajay Jadeja slams KKR's tactics after Venkatesh Iyer's ouster

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) met one-time winners and in-form Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 47 of IPL 2022 edition on Monday evening (May 02), at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Being winless in their last five encounters, the Shreyas Iyer-led KKR unit made a few changes and chased down a moderate 153 by seven wickets to claim two important points.

Opting to bowl first, KKR restricted RR to 152-5 and later chase down the score with cautious knocks from skipper Iyer, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's 23-ball 42 not out. Despite KKR returning to winning ways, former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja isn't impressed with Kolkata's tactics and slammed the Brendon McCullum-led team management for their selection process after dropping Venkatesh Iyer.

"It's like while trying to save your life, you are ready to (sacrifice) Indian cricket because you come from different nations here for two months you run the team the way you want and then leave according to the contract." Jadeja made a big remark on Cricbuzz.

Talking about Venky Iyer, he has been groomed as an all-rounder and finisher for Team India in recent times, in Hardik Pandya's absence. However, he has not been able to replicate his heroics from the last year's edition so far. The retained player only has 132 runs in 9 matches at a below-par average of 16.50. In addition, he has bowled only three overs in the 15th season.