'He's a superstar, as good as I've seen in 25 years': Northamptonshire coach in awe of Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw has been on fire ever since he made his debut for Northamptonshire in the ongoing One-Day Cup in the United Kingdom. The right-hander made heads turn with a magnificent 244 against Somerset last week before making a blistering unbeaten century against Durham on Sunday (August 13). The Indian opener is the competition's top run-scorer, having amassed 429 runs so far at an average of 143.

Shaw, who last played for India in July 2021, will be aiming for a memorable run for Northamptonshire to make a strong statement and enter the Indian team at the earliest. His current form has impressed his new team's coach John Sadler. Sadler called Shaw a 'superstar' and feels he is 'as good as' someone he has seen in '25 years'. Sadler spoke at length about Shaw after Northamptonshire's six-wicket win over Durham and said, "Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He's gracious and respectful, he's loved being a part of the team. We're loving having him here as well."

In a recent interview, Shaw had revealed that he doesn't have much friends and doesn't like new companions as well. However, he has certainly found an admirer in Sadler and it seems the Indian batter has perfectly fitted into the Northamptonshire setup.

'He's up there with the best in terms of ball striking'

Sadler further made a big statement and added, "His skill speaks for itself, he's a superstar. He's as good as I've seen in 25 years of playing this game. He's up there with the best in terms of ball striking. He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room."

Shaw has been doing exceptionally well in the domestic circuit and now has turned on the heat for Northamptonshire as well. At present, he doesn't remain in India's scheme of things in the ODI as well as the T20I setup. However, a great run in the One-Day Cup can turn things around for him. The Delhi Capitals' (DC) opener was part of Hardik Pandya-led Indian T20I team for the New Zealand series, at home, early this year but failed to get a game.

