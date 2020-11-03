'He would roll something & snort it': Former Pakistan bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz levies strong allegations against Imran Khan

Severe allegations have been levied against Pakistan's world cup winning captain and current Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistan's Prime Minister and former all-rounder has been targetted by his fellow fast bowler Sarfaraz Nawaz in a talk show for a Pakistani news channel.

According to Nawaz, Imran has been consuming charas (cannabis) regularly and also snorts cocaine.

Both the pacer spearheads played together for Pakistan during the 1970s and 1980s. He recalled an incident that took place during 1987 Tour against England where Imran was struggling to bowl. As the team returned to Islamabad, Imran visited Nawaz's house and is said to have indulged in drugs.

Nawaz went on to name Salim Malik, Mohsin Khan and Abdul Qadir who accompanied the then Pakistani skipper.

In the video below, Nawaz said: "He also snorts something. He (Imran Khan) has been consuming cannabis, he used to do it in London and even at my home. In 1987, when Pakistan faced England in a cricket match and he did not bowl well, he had come to my house and said along with Mohsin Khan, Abdul Qadir, Salim Malik in Islamabad for a meal and also consumed charas. He also snorts something and consumes cocaine as well. In London, he would roll something and snort it."

"Bring him in front of me and let's see if he denies it. I am not the lone eyewitness, there are many others in London," he added.

Imran Khan has faced some similar allegations in the past. His ex-wife, Reham Khan, alleged that the former all-rounder is a womaniser and a regular drug abuser. According to Reham's book, Imran consumed heroin as well as several other banned drugs like Rohypnol.