'He told me I'd play for India': Avesh Khan credits Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting for his success

Young Indian pacer Avesh Khan has credited Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting for his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Avesh was one of the best fast bowlers in the league last year and took the season by a storm with his impressive performances for DC,

The right-arm pacer recently earned his maiden call-up in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI series against West Indies at home. Avesh thanked Potning for always backing him during his time with Delhi Capitals and revealed the former Australia captain always told him that he would play for India one day.

Avesh was part of the India U-19 team during the 2016 U-19 World Cup. He was later picked by Royal Challengers Bangalore and made his IPL debut in 2017. He played just one game in his debut season in 2017 before being bought by Delhi Capitals in 2018. However, he managed to make only six appearances in his first season with DC.

He played only one game each in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before an impressive run in the 2021 edition last year. Avesh scalped 24 wickets in 16 matches last season and has had a remarkable rise as he looks set to make his India debut soon.

"Ricky Ponting, on the day of my first match, put his hands on my shoulders and said 'This is your time. Now you have to prove yourself because you have been with the team for four years.' He has always backed me. It’s not like just because I didn’t play matches earlier so I was just made to bowl in the nets. He always encouraged me. He always told me that I’d play for India," said Avesh on Backstage with Boria.

Also Read: 'Let him play for that many years': Md. Shami on Babar Azam's comparison with Virat Kohli, Steve Smith

Avesh recalled how Ponting always told him that he should stay ready for his chance and make the most of his opportunity when it comes his way. Avesh said he was always among those waiting for chances in the Delhi Capitals squad but finally managed to get his opportunity last year and did enough to impress Ponting and keep his spot in the side.

"He kept telling me to stay ready for my chance. Because I was always among the 12-13 players who would be selected wouldn’t be able to make my way to the playing XI, but last year I got to play from the first match and I could live up to his expectations," said Avesh.

Avesh was the second-highest wicket-taker of IPL 2021 behind only RCB's Harshal Patel. He was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the new season and is all set to trigger a bidding war at the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction.