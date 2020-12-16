'He leads by example' - Jehan Daruvala names Virat Kohli as his role model in Twitter Q&A session

Indian race driver Jehan Daruvala recently made headlines after winning the Formula 2 Grand Prix in Bahrain. India’s next motorsport star defeated Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher to get the top podium and his win was widely celebrated across social media platforms. Jehan took to social media platform Twitter to conduct a Question and Answer session with his fans and followers as he answered some questions.

During the Q&A session on Twitter, Jehan was asked by a fan about his sporting idol. While everyone expected him to name an athlete from his field, i.e motorsport racing, Jehan went on to surprise everyone by naming the captain of Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli.

@imVkohli is a good role model as he leads by example and conducts his life and plays the sport in a disciplined manner.

It would be great to see more tracks coming up in places so that people could have access to racing at a grassroot level and get more interested in the sport. — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 15, 2020 ×

Hi guys , Always grateful for the support I’ve received and its time I answer the questions you’ll have for me. Send in your questions using #AskJehan and I will answer as many as possible. pic.twitter.com/Cq0RUP3BAK — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 15, 2020 ×

Kohli’s popularity has been rising with each passing day and the Indian skipper is regarded as one of the finest cricketers of all-time.

In the same Q&A session on Twitter, he was asked about what influenced him to take up motorsport as a profession. The youngster named his mentor Rayomand Banajee, who motivated him to achieve his dreams. He also named Fernando Alonso as one of his F1 role model.

@alo_oficial - I enjoyed watching him race from the time I got interested in the sport. — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 15, 2020 ×

I always enjoyed karting when I was young and did it in India with @rayomandb. He spotted the potential in me and encouraged me to take it up professionally as he believed that I could be competitive on a global platform. — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 15, 2020 ×

It was a special moment for sure. I’m hoping for more of those in 2021. — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 16, 2020 ×

I learned a lot through the 2020 season so I’m confident of implementing all that I’ve learned to challenge for the title in 2021. — Jehan Daruvala (@DaruvalaJehan) December 16, 2020 ×

The 22-year-old is constantly evolving as a racing driver and is looking forward to the next season after leaving a mark in the 2020 season of F2 championship. Jehan is set to continue his stint with Carlin Motorsport and will hope for more podium finishes in the next season.

Notably, in the 2020 season, Jehan’s numbers kept on improving halfway through the season and the Indian driver finished the season on a high by winning the Bahrain race.

