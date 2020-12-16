'He leads by example' - Jehan Daruvala names Virat Kohli as his role model in Twitter Q&A session

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Dec 16, 2020, 07.49 PM(IST)

'He leads by example' - Jehan Daruvala names Virat Kohli as his role model in Twitter Q&A session

During the Q&A session on Twitter, F2 racing driver Jehan Daruvala was asked by a fan about his sporting idol. While everyone expected him to name an athlete from his field, i.e motorsport racing, Jehan went on to surprise everyone by naming the captain of Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli.

Indian race driver Jehan Daruvala recently made headlines after winning the Formula 2 Grand Prix in Bahrain. India’s next motorsport star defeated Michael Schumacher’s son Mick Schumacher to get the top podium and his win was widely celebrated across social media platforms. Jehan took to social media platform Twitter to conduct a Question and Answer session with his fans and followers as he answered some questions.

During the Q&A session on Twitter, Jehan was asked by a fan about his sporting idol. While everyone expected him to name an athlete from his field, i.e motorsport racing, Jehan went on to surprise everyone by naming the captain of Indian cricket team – Virat Kohli.

Kohli’s popularity has been rising with each passing day and the Indian skipper is regarded as one of the finest cricketers of all-time. 

In the same Q&A session on Twitter, he was asked about what influenced him to take up motorsport as a profession. The youngster named his mentor Rayomand Banajee, who motivated him to achieve his dreams. He also named Fernando Alonso as one of his F1 role model.

The 22-year-old is constantly evolving as a racing driver and is looking forward to the next season after leaving a mark in the 2020 season of F2 championship. Jehan is set to continue his stint with Carlin Motorsport and will hope for more podium finishes in the next season.

Notably, in the 2020 season, Jehan’s numbers kept on improving halfway through the season and the Indian driver finished the season on a high by winning the Bahrain race. 
 

