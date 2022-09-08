‘He is fantastic’- Diogo Dalot waxes lyrical about Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford

Manchester United defensive ace Diogo Dalot recently offered his candid take on teammate and attacking maestro Marcus Rashford. He went on to wax lyrical about his athletic prowess and tendency to find the back of the net frequently.

In addition to his goal-scoring abilities, Dalot admitted that Rashford, as a human being was one of the kindest people, admitting that he held this particular trait in extremely high regard.

The Portuguese defensive talent went on to admit that the Englishman played a vital role in the team's attacking lineup. He further asserted that Rashford is an absolute pleasure to assist, adding that he and the fans would love to see him learn and grow into a prolific goal-scorer.

“I’ve known Rashford for four, five years now and he’s an absolutely fantastic kid. Very good human being, which is for me the first big standard. And then as a player, he is fantastic.

"We are so delighted for him to be scoring goals, to assist, to have an impact on this team, and I think every Man United fan wants Rashford to have success for us,” said Dalot while in conversation with the Manchester United in-house media.

Rashford, who had been suffering through something of a dry spell, has seemingly found his feet as far as netting crucial goals for the club is concerned. Rashford's return to glory has been credited to his personal happiness at the club by head coach Erik ten Hag.

The 24-year-old played a vital role in the Red Devils' victories against Premier League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool, scoring a brace against the Gunners and a solitary goal against the scousers in their own backyard at Old Trafford.