‘He is brave enough’- Thomas Tuchel backs Pierre-Emerick Aubameyamg to break ‘No. 9 curse at Chelsea’

If what Chelsea frontman Thomas Tuchel says is to be believed, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is all set to tackle the challenges that come with sporting the blighted No. 9 jersey at the club, which is said to be cursed.

Many have tried to make the No. 9 jersey at Chelsea their own. However, they have all failed to accomplish the feat. Among those who have tried their hand at the feat are Romelu Lukaku, Alvaro Morata, Gonzalo Higuain, Tammy Abraham and more.

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich held talks with Cristiano Ronaldo's agent over potential transfer but deal was 'not an option'

However, the German gaffer believes Auba has what it takes to write his own legacy at Chelsea and make the time that he spends at Stamford Bridge fruitful. "Auba is not afraid of the past and what a number means. He is ready to fight to create his own history, taking the number nine means he is brave enough," said Tuchel.

"Auba from my point of view has always been happy to fight for something and to accept the challenge, so the more challenges he has the better it is. If he wants to overcome the No 9 curse, or if he wants to show somebody in London he's better than certain people think he is, then the more the better."

ALSO READ: Ryan Giggs trial judge refers Gary Neville to Attorney General for potential contempt of court

A deadline day transfer worth £10m made it possible for Aubameyang to be reunited with Tuchel as the duo spent a significant amount of time together in Germany under the promotional banner of Borussia Dortmund.

Under the expert guidance of Tuchel, Aubameyang netted 79 goals in 95 appearances for Borussia Dortmund before he was forced to part ways with the Signal Iduna Park-based outfit to be acquired by Premier League giants Arsenal.