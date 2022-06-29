'He has to go to Chelsea': Thiago Silva wants reunion with Neymar amid uncertainity over his PSG future

Neymar's future at PSG remains uncertain amid reports he has made up his mind to leave the club this summer. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly unhappy after the PSG president's recent comments criticising him and his overall treatment at the club. He has already been linked with several top clubs this summer, including Chelsea, who remain among the teams who can afford the Brazilian's astronomical wages.

Amid uncertainty over Neymar's future, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has urged his former PSG teammate to reunite with him at the Premier League club. Silva was part of the PSG dressing room with Neymar before leaving the French club to join Chelsea in 2020. Silva is also Neymar's teammate for the Brazil national side

Expressing his desire to play alongside Neymar at Chelsea, Silva urged his Brazilian teammate to not think about any other option but Chelsea if he decides to leave PSG this summer. However, Silva insisted he has no idea if the transfer will materialise this summer.

"He has to go to Chelsea. If he is about to leave [PSG], then he must go there," Silva told Globo, as quoted by GOAL.

"If it happens, then the expectation is the best possible one. We don't even need to talk about Neymar's ability. Besides that, he is a super friend. I hope this happens instead of only being something on the news, but I don't know anything about it," he added.

As per GOAL, PSG is open to selling Neymar this summer amid reports that the Brazil star is also keen on the move, PSG had made Neymar the most expensive transfer of all time when they paid a whopping 222 million euros to FC Barcelona to secure his services in 2017.

Neymar was expected to inspire PSG to their maiden Champions League triumph and end the club's agonising wait to become the champions of Europe. However, the Brazilian failed to become the talismanic figure for the French giants and now looks set to make a switch away from the club after feeling not loved.

