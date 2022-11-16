He can't keep throwing tantrums: Former Real Madrid forward slams 'selfish' Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's latest explosive interview with controversial English journalist Piers Morgan has whipped a storm in the football world. Ronaldo has targeted United manager Erik Ten Hag and the club's top brass in his bare-it-all interview leading to an ugly fallout.

Ronaldo, who has had a difficult start to the season, has failed to score consistently and has not been used as the first-choice striker by Ten Hag amid his waning prowess. He has also been involved in controversies off the field and has been questioned for his behaviour.

In his interview, Ronaldo openly claimed he had no respect for Ten Hag as the manager didn't give him respect in return and bashed United's hierarchy for the woeful standards at the club. He also stated that United are far from achieving success on the pitch as there are issues at the internal level in the club.

He has been criticised by many over the last few days ever since the clips of his interview with Morgan were released on social media. Former Real Madrid and Italy forward Cassano has become the latest to slam the 37-year-old Portuguese forward labelling him 'selfish' for his behaviour.

"Now I say that Ronaldo does not have the courage to admit that for three years he is no longer himself. This year he had to go to Sporting Lisbon and then quit after the World Cup. He’s a problem for the coaches, he puts his teammates in trouble. He didn’t even call [Karim] Benzema to congratulate him [on winning the Ballon d'Or]," Cassano said on Bobo TV.

"He has a blindfold in front of his eyes and thinks he can play until he’s 50. Dear Ronaldo, I tell you one thing: finish big with the World Cup. He can’t keep throwing tantrums and he can’t think he can still play at a high level. He has such a disproportionate ego, but he is not like [Lionel] Messi who can also play sitting down. He can’t physically cope anymore. He is confirming that he always puts his selfishness first," he added.

Ronaldo is likely to be released or sold by United in the January transfer window and is set to be questioned by the club when he returns from the FIFA World Cup 2022 break. He will be next seen in action for Portugal at the World Cup this month.