'Haven't come across player like him in cricket': Inzamam-Ul-Haq lauds Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's batting in the fourth Test left the cricketing world stunned. The southpaw scored a crucial quick-ton to put India in a commanding position in the final Test match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He earned a lot of praise from several experts and former players of the game, including Pakistan's Inzamam-Ul-Haq.

Former Pakistan skipper said that he is yet to come across a player as boisterous as the young India wicketkeeper and added that it felt like watching a left-handed version of Virender Sehwag.

"Rishabh Pant, absolutely brilliant. After a long time, I have seen a player on whom pressure seems to have no effect. Even if six wickets are down at 146, the way he starts his innings, no one does. He plays his strokes, irrespective of the pitch or how many runs the other team has scored. He is equally good against spinners and fast bowlers. I thoroughly enjoy watching him. It's like watching Sehwag bat left-handed," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel.

Sehwag's form was at its peak when India toured Pakistan in 2004, the opening batsman smashed a memorable 309 at Multan. Taking a note from Sehwag's batting style, Inzamam pointed out a similarity in Pant.

"I have played with Sehwag and he too didn't bother about other factors. When he used to bat, it didn't matter to him how the pitch behaved or what kind of bowling attack the opponent had. He just had to play his strokes, even if the fielders were on the boundary. After Sehwag, I have seen such a player, for whom nothing else matters," Inzamam added.

According to Inzamam, Pant is a rare cricketer as the level of confidence he possesses is remarkable, probably better than some of the big players Indian cricket has produced over the years.

"Ever since I've noted, it's not that he's only doing it in India, he did it in Australia too. He didn't get to score centuries because he plays at his own pace. After a long time, I have seen such a player. India had Sachin, Dravid… now they have Virat and Rohit. But the way he plays, it's amazing. The kind of self-confidence he has is surprising. I haven't come across a player like him in cricket," said Inzamam.