'Harsh decision': Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia reacts to FIFA's ban on AIFF

Former India football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has called FIFA's decision to ban the All India Football Federation (AIFF) a harsh one but believes it can be an opportunity for the administrative body to clean the mess and get the system in place for the future. FIFA banned AIFF on Tuesday (August 16) citing third-party influence.

In a statement, FIFA confirmed it is suspending the AIFF with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties. The suspension comes after former AIFF president Praful Patel was ousted by the Supreme Court of India as he continued to hold the office despite completing his term as the president of the organisation.

The Supreme Court deemed Patel's extension illegal and removed him from power while placing AIFF under a Committee Of Administrators (COA). The move was a violation of FIFA's statutes as the world governing body is strictly against any third-party influence in the functioning of a national football federation.

Reacting to FIFA's ban on AIFF, former India skipper Bhutia called it a harsh call but insisted it can be a blessing in disguise for Indian football. Bhutia wants the state federations and the AIFF to work together in sorting out the current mess and work towards getting the ban revoked.

"Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time, I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football," Bhutia was quoted as saying by PTI.

"But at the same time, I feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football," the former India captain added.

FIFA said it will lift the ban on AIFF when the committee of administrators appointed by the Supreme Court of India is removed and the AIFF administartion is handed over the entire control of the board's daily affairs. The ban might result in India losing the hosting rights of the upcoming U-17 Women's World Cup 2022.