FIFA suspends AIFF with immediate effect: All you need to know about the ban and how it can be lifted

Indian football suffered a big dent on Monday (August 15) as the sport's apex governing body, FIFA, suspended the Indian federation with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties. Thus, this is a major setback for Indian football as the decision means that they won't be able to host the 2022 Under-17 Women's FIFA World Cup, to be played in the country from October 11-30.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.' said the body in its statement.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs." added FIFA.

What does the ban mean for India?

Losing the hosting rights for the forthcoming U-17 Women's World Cup is a huge blow in itself. However, there are more woes for Indian football following FIFA's latest ban. Whether it the Indian men's or the women's national teams, none of them can play against other national football teams even at the age-group levels. In addition, the decision makes the Indian football clubs not eligible to take part in AFC Women Club Championship, AFC Cup and the AFC Champions League competitions.

The only breather is that domestic competitions such as the Indian Super League and the I-League can proceed as per schedule.

How can the ban be lifted?

Following the big decision, FIFA has explained the due process to the AIFF. Thus, the ball is in AIFF's court as the ban will be lifted once the Indian football federation falls in lieu of the FIFA Statutes.