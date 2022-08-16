Man United not keen to sell Ronaldo despite management's concerns over his 'negative influence': Report

Manchester United continue their torrid run. After finishing sixth in the last EPL season, and missing out on 2022/23 Champions League (CL) football, the Red Devils have got off to a miserable start in the new EPL season, losing to Brighton (2-1) and being thrashed by Brentford (4-0).

While there is a lack of activity on the transfer window and fans' frustrations continue to rise further with each loss, the constant chatter regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford is also not helping the team management. As per various reports, the Portuguese captain is desperate to leave the club. However, a report suggests that the Old Trafford club is not willing to sell Ronaldo despite the management's concerns over his negative influence on others.

There are even reports suggesting that Ronaldo is sometimes eating alone in the cafeteria. Despite all this, the club owners remain adamant that the player will not be sold. Whatever the truth behind all such reports, one thing is certain Man United is struggling both on and off the field.

According to a report on ESPN, United is adamant to not selling Ronaldo and reports of the club warning, Ronaldo, over a potential contract termination are also doing the rounds. The club's bosses are believed to have informed the superstar striker that he either needs to 'fix his attitude' or risk getting his contract terminated. For the unversed, Ronaldo had signed a two-year contract last year when he was bought back by the Red Devils from Juventus.

Ronaldo was on the bench in Man United's EPL 2022/23 season opener versus Brighton but found a place in the starting XI versus Brentford, where he returned without scoring a single goal in his side's 4-0 thrashing.