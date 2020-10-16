Harry Maguire will 'bounce back' after torrid start but could miss Newcastle United match: Solskjaer

With defender Harry Maguire going through a tough patch on the field, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels the England international will “bounce” back after a torrid start to the season but could be out of Premier League match against Newcastle United due to injury.

Maguire – the world’s most expensive defender, has struggled in the 2020-21 season since the Greek court case in August. The 27-year-old was handed a suspended 21-month sentence for many charges including assaulting a police officer.

On Wednesday, Maguire was sent off during England’s 1-0 defeat to Denmark in the Nations League as his poor run of form continued.

"When Harry is part of the England team that beats number-one ranked Belgium, that's just a normal day and then you get the headlines when you get the sending-off," said Solskjaer.

"That's just football for you. There's so many ups and downs that we have got to deal with it, individually and as a group.

"Harry's got great resilience. I know he'll bounce back. I'll know that he wants to play, he wants to just work his way out of the last couple of games that he's been criticised for."

Solskjaer further said that Maguire picked up a niggle against Denmark and would undergo a fitness test on Friday. Before the internationals break, Manchester United were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham Hotspur.

"It's one of those things that you have to get over as soon as you can and move on," Solskjaer said. "We know any little chance from outside... you want to create a division.

"I think Bruno (Fernandes) spoke really well the other day about how we are united, we have to stay together. We can't listen to everyone outside. We've got to just get on with it."

The Manchester United boss further confirmed that new signing Edinson Cavani will miss the trip to St. James’ Part as he is still under quarantine.