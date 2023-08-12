Harry Kane pens emotional message for Spurs fans after Bayern move, says 'I'm sad to be leaving the club'

New Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has penned an emotional note to Tottenham Hotspur fans after he completed his big-money move to the German giants on Saturday, August 12. Spurs were paid a whopping $100 million plus for the services of Kane as he switched alliances from the Premier League to the Bundesliga. He is likely to make his debut for the German champions on Saturday against RB Leipzig.

Kane’s emotional note

"I'm sad to be leaving the club I've spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man. There have been so many great moments and special memories that I will cherish forever.

"And mostly thank you to you the Tottenham fans. From the moment I've been playing I've been one of your own and I've given everything I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories that will hopefully last forever,” Kane wrote after his move to Germany.

The England captain was at the center of a transfer saga since the window opened in June with Bayern making three bids for the forward. Kane was in favour of the move but Spurs rejected all the approaches from the German club, before finally accepting the big offer of $100 million on Thursday.

"I'm very happy to be part of Bayern, one of the biggest clubs in the world and I've always said that I want to move and prove myself at the highest level in my career", said Kane on his arrival at the Allianz Arena.

"This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

Kane’s Spurs legacy

Kane had a productive season with Spurs last time despite them finishing eighth in the Premier League. He scored 30 Premier League goals while he also boosts the record for being the all-time top scorer in Tottenham Hotspur’s history with 280 goals. He leaves the Premier League with 213 goals, second–most successful in the history of the league after Alan Shearer with 260. He will still have the opportunity to break Shearer’s record in the future if he returns back to the league.

