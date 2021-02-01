Harry Kane 'optimistic' of swift recovery from ankle injury, says Jose Mourinho

Star forward Harry Kane is "optimistic" about returning from his latest injury setback in two weeks, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said on Monday.

Kane was largely missed during Spurs’ dismal 1-0 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion after damaging both the ankles in last week's 3-1 loss against defending Premier League champion Liverpool.

The England skipper has since undergone scans and is optimistic about a swift recovery. However, Kane is all set to miss home matches against Chelsea and West Brom while also missing FA Cup fifth round match against Everton. Kane could be back to face Manchester City on February 13.

"The news is pretty good news," Mourinho told club media. "After Liverpool, no idea. Then the next day we were thinking about three weeks, something like that.

"I do not want to be super-optimistic but Harry is optimistic.

"He has the experience of some injuries in ankles and in Harry's mind it is a couple of weeks, so let's see if he is right."

Kane has contributed to Tottenham Hotspur's 23 of 34 Premier League goals in the ongoing 2020-21 season.

While Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale was given a rare start but the Welshman failed to impress.

Spurs, who were atop the Premier League standings in December, have won just two of their last nine league matches.

Captain Hugo Lloris said the team were lacking confidence as they prepare to host Chelsea on Thursday.

"It's the moment to stick together but there is a lot of disappointment from the players, from the manager and coaching staff, from the fans because we expect more from us," he said.

"It's a situation we need to fix as a team. The confidence will be back as soon as we get one good result."