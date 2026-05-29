Mumbai Indians are set for another major leadership shake-up after a disastrous IPL 2026 campaign, with media reports claiming Hardik Pandya is likely to lose the franchise captaincy. The five-time champions endured one of their worst seasons in recent years, finishing ninth on the points table with just four wins from 14 matches. Despite entering the tournament with a core featuring Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Trent Boult, MI never found consistency under Hardik’s leadership. The Indian Express reported that discussions around a captaincy change have already begun within the franchise after another season without a playoff appearance. The move, if confirmed, would end a turbulent three-year stint that began with Hardik replacing Rohit ahead of IPL 2024.

Is Hardik going out as MI captain?

According to The Indian Express, "at least three persons in the MI fold" indicated that Hardik is "likely to lose the captaincy" following the team’s poor IPL 2026 run. The report added that conversations regarding leadership changes are already underway internally.

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"There were enough signs during the season that the team management wasn’t keen to retain him as captain. There is a clear buzz in the camp," said the report. "The coaching staff was very clear in their message to the senior players that wherever they play, they need to be coachable. There were many instances where the coaching staff recommended something which was backed by data but players didn’t follow it," it added.

There are discussions happening around Hardik's place in the team as player as well with the report adding: “There will be serious introspection and discussion in the coming days. Every option would be weighed. Many questions need to be addressed. Going ahead, can Hardik be the captain? Does he stay in the team just as a player?”

Hardik's record as MI captain