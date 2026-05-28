/Jaiswal advised to leave Royals to escape Sooryavanshi’s shadow, ex-player picks new IPL team

Yashasvi Jaiswal is a batting mainstay for his IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals. But since the teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi emerged on the scene and began making everything about himself, Jaiswal’s impact seems to have taken a hit. Although their partnership has flourished across the two seasons, Vaibhav’s breathtaking style of play has overshadowed everything around, including Jaiswal’s presence at the top. A former Indian batter and six-time IPL winner, Ambati Rayudu, has advised Jaiswal to switch teams to escape Sooryavanshi’s shadow.

Sooryavanshi holds the keys; everyone comes to the stadium for him, and why not? The 15-year-old recently broke Chris Gayle’s 14-year-old record for most sixes in an IPL season. While Gayle, representing RCB in the 2012 edition, whacked 59 maximums throughout the edition, Vaibhav has already accumulated 65 and counting, with at least one game to play. Not only that, but Vaibhav also leads the race for the Orange Cap (680 runs*) and equalled Mr IPL, Suresh Raina’s record of the fastest IPL playoff fifty.

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Against the SunRisers Hyderabad in the recently-concluded IPL Eliminator, Sooryavanshi scored a 16-ball fifty, later getting out on 97 off just 29 balls. Courtesy of his knock, Rajasthan beat Hyderabad and qualified for Qualifier 2, where they will face the Gujarat Titans for a place in this season’s finale.



“He needs to change his team. Because he cannot just bat with the guy and be overshadowed every single time. He’s a star in his own right. If he goes to another team, he will win matches on his own. He needs that space and that platform. Because this guy will keep overshadowing people, it has to be a senior partner alongside him who can deal with it and be happy for him. Be happy for what is happening and not compete with the non-striker,” Rayudu said on ESPNcricinfo.

So, where does he go next?

Rayudu had a suggestion, choosing the Mumbai Indians for him. With the former five-time champions struggling with their opening pair for a few seasons now, and also considering Rohit Sharma is in the fag end of his IPL career, Jaiswal’s inclusion could do wonders. Should he replace Rohit at the top, it would be a win-win situation for both sides.



Meanwhile, Jaiswal has played all his First-Class cricket for Mumbai – Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, thus putting weight behind Rayudu’s selection of a new IPL team for him.

