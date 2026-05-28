/Chris Gayle hails ‘New Six Machine’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after teenager breaks all-time IPL record

Universe Boss and perhaps the best T20 batter of all time, Chris Gayle, has lauded the batting prodigy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, following his record IPL feat on Wednesday. At 15, the left-handed attacking opener broke Gayle’s 14-year-old IPL record for the most sixes hit in an IPL season, with the West Indian superstar taking to his social media to praise Vaibhav. Gayle held the record for most sixes (59) in one edition, only for a teenager to come and own that, having smashed 65 sixes in IPL 2026 alone, with at least a game remaining.

Rajasthan Royals opener Vaibhav broke several batting records during his majestic 29-ball 97 against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in New Chandigarh on Wednesday night. His blistering knock included 12 maximums and five fours, with the Royals eventually benefitting from his start. Riding on his historic milestone, RR beat SRH to seal Qualifier 2 date with the Gujarat Titans on Friday (May 29) at the same venue.

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While the loser bows out of the tournament, the winner will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final in Ahmedabad on Sunday (May 31).



Taking to his X handle, Gayle posted, “What a phenomenal player Vaibhav is. Great entertainment young man! New Six machine @IPL.”

Sooryavanshi now leads the race for the Orange Cap this season, having amassed 680 runs with at least one more game to play. With 65 sixes, five fifties and a hundred to his name in only his second IPL season, Vaibhav proves he has all it takes to become an all-time great.

