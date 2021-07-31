Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya's luxurious 8-BHK apartment has over-the-top amenities - see pics

Indian cricketers and brothers Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have reportedly moved into a luxury 8(4+4)BHK apartment that is filled with over-the-top amenities. Located in a splendid residential area in Mumbai that is also considered celebrities' favourite, Rustomjee Paramount in Khar West offers a lavish lifestyle with magnificent views of the Arabian Sea. As per reports, the estimated cost of the unit that Pandya bothers have purchased is Rs 28 to 30 crores. It is spread over a 3838sqft area.

The official website of Rustomjee Paramount details the amenities as it offers an array of ways to live a life surrounded by luxuries. The property boasts of shaded boulevards and quiet nooks on one hand, and the finest restaurants, cafes, nightclubs and luxury boutiques on the other.

The builders also stated that being a gated community, the property offers safety and privacy as outsiders have limited and controlled access to communities. Corporate heads and CXOs are some of the neighbours and Bollywood's rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff also live there.

See some of the pictures here, where the Pandya brothers can be seen spending quality time:

Here are the details and inside of the complex where the Pandya brothers moving in.

Mini theatre: The community has to offer a private theatre for entertainment, that too in an elite way. The theatre at Rustomjee Paramount has been custom-designed, to provide a world-class cinematic experience.

Gym and swimming pool: The gated community also has a well-equipped gymnasium for all the fitness freaks. It also has a swimming pool.

Spa and salon: A luxury, in-house spa is also built to re-discover the fine art of breathing.

Apart from the above mentioned, the community also offers a play area for toddlers, senior citizens zone, banquet hall, lounge, business centre, etc.