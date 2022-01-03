Harbhajan Singh supports chess champion Malika Handa after she slams Punjab govt for failed promises

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has come out in the support of 7-time national chess champion Malika Handa after the specially-abled athlete lashed out at the Punjab government for failing to fulfill their promises, which included a cash reward and a job opportunity.

For the unversed, the national chess champion Malika came out in the open and expressed her anger at the government via some hard-hitting words on her official Twitter handle.

On January 2 (Sunday), the 26-year-old Malika had posted a video expressing her frustration and captioned the post, "I m very feeling Hurt 31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial. Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports."

I m very feeling Hurt

31 dec I met sports minister of Punjab @PargatSOfficial

Now He said punjab Govt can not give job and Not cash award accept to (Deaf sports) because they do not have policy for deaf sports.

— Malika Handa🇮🇳🥇 (@MalikaHanda) January 2, 2022

In addition to the clip, the chess champion wrote in her post, "I met Sports Minister Pargat Singh on Dec 31st. He said that the state govt can't provide a job & a cash reward because they don't have a policy for deaf sports.

"Ex sports minister have announced cash award for me i also have letter of invitation in which i was invited but was cancelled due to covid. This thing when i told to present sports minister @pargat singh he told clearly it was ex minister i did not announced and govt can not do." She added, "Former sports minister had announced a cash reward for me & I also have a letter of invitation in which I was invited but it was canceled due to #COVID19."

Handa didn't mince her words as she felt that she has wasted five years of her life due to the false claims made and questioned why there is no support for deaf sport. "I am only asking why it was announced. My time Waste 5 years on congress govt. They fool me.. not care deaf person sports. District Congress all told me that supports , promised me after 5 years that happen is nothing now. Why why Punjab govt doing this?" she questioned.

Now, Harbhajan, who retired from international cricket on December 24, 2021, has come out in support of Malika. He tweeted saying, "Firstly why is there no policy for the hearing impaired?? Being deaf doesn’t take away talent. Secondly she should get what was promised for her achievement ..I urge sports minister punjab and India to look after this matter @PargatSOfficial @ianuragthakur"

— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 2, 2022

Given someone of a stature of Bhajji has joined in, it will be interesting to see if a swift action is taken in the coming days by the senior authorities in the Punjab government to meet the needs of Malika.

Malika has had a stellar career where the youngster has clinched the national championship for as many as seven times and has also returned with six medals at the Asian and World Championships. Thus, the wayward treatment of such a star athlete remains alarming.