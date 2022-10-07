Harbhajan accuses Punjab Cricket Association of illegal activities, informs stakeholders in explosive letter

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) and accused it of illegal activities. The legendary cricketer has informed the stakeholders of the same in an explosive letter on Friday (October 7). The ex-cricketer, part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs, is the chief advisor to the state association.

“For the last week or ten days, I have been receiving numerous complaints from cricket lovers in Punjab and several stakeholders that the PCA under the present President is resorting to lot of illegal activities which is against transparency and the spirit of cricket administration. I learnt that yesterday, complaints in this regard have been lodged with the Ombudsman,” Harbhajan wrote in his letter.

“These are against the BCCI Constitution, guidelines of the PCA and the violation of transparency and ethical norms in administration of sports bodies. To hide their illegal activities they are not organizing formal meetings of the PCA, and are taking all the decisions suo moto which serve their selfish motives," the four-time IPL winner further opined.

During the recently-held India-Australia high-scoring T20I at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium at Mohali, Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh were present after the state association honoured the superstar duo by naming stands after them. Bhajji, as he is widely known in the Indian cricket fraternity, remains a big name in Indian cricket and called it curtains to his illustrious career in late 2021. He represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, accounting for 417, 269 and 25 scalps respectively.

He remains vocal on various aspects of the game, on social media and while on commentary duties. Recently, the 42-year-old called for a radical change in Rohit Sharma-led India's T20 World Cup squad.

"Deepak Chahar is the only bowler who can get the ball to swing up-front and both ways and looks like getting 2-3 wickets in Powerplay. His inswinger is as lethal as his outswing and he can even get to move in non-conducive conditions. At this stage, where we stand today, Deepak is a better-skilled bowler in the present scenario compared to Bhuvneshwar," Harbhajan Singh told news agency PTI.

“Bhuvi has loads of experience and he will pull off games but 8-10 runs in 19th over doesn’t hurt but moment it is 15 and above, the match slips away. So Deepak would be my choice," he added.