Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar - the 'demigod' of Indian cricket

Tributes are paid to those whom we love, worship, and regard. They have impacted our lives colossally and involve an extraordinary spot in our hearts. Their character is the one we as a whole long for and in their aura everybody stands hypnotized. The name of the personality we are talking about doesn't just recommend a player yet a 'Demigod' of Indian cricket. His name shook adversaries and energised allies.

His name rose from the dusty roads of Mumbai to each side of the reality where the game is played. The sport of cricket felt fortunate as it was graced by him. His name is Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. He is a legend and ostensibly one of the best batsmen the world has at any point seen, however, what contacts our heart is that he is the most delightful individual you will at any point run over.

The symbol of the game, a good example to various ages of cricketers and a human second to none, Sachin Tendulkar, one of the best ever, turned 48 today. It has been over a long time since he retired from the game, however, he keeps on holding a unique spot in the hearts of every one of those Indians who were advantaged to see him bat through the 1990s and 2000s. Immensely regarded in the cricketing circles for the manner in which he held himself in at the highest point of his game for a near a quarter of a century.

From the time he came into this cricketing world he was not just a player, but also an emotion for many. He has not been someone who just broke records and created new ones, but also set an image that is literally worshiped by the devotees. From that point, Sachin began to acquire notoriety as a wonder. Like each prodigy is presented with immense assumptions and expectations, Sachin was the same. He followed through on individuals' expectations and defended his ability. Be that as it may, this isn't the solitary justification of his high stature.

His longevity in the game, consistency, and ability to contribute match-winning knocks were the other prime reasons. The enthusiasm he had for cricket appeared in his exhibitions. Regardless of whether be it his tennis elbow injury or his dad's misfortune, nothing halted him. His name is equivalent to pride and greatness. He committed his 24 years of life, presumably his whole life to the 22 yards and is a paragon in the field of cricket especially when it comes to commitment, hard work, and passion for the sport.

Sachin Tendulkar didn't just play cricket, he lived cricket. Indeed, even achievement didn't have a cost for Sachin. His opponents regarded him as a 'God', yet he took himself to be a player who served the game with his entire heart.

He may be a man of 5.5 feet but his deeds have made him a giant of immeasurable magnitude. His name unites the people of all religions and castes. His name is is enough to arouse a sense of patriotism.

Dear Sachin Tendulkar, you were and will stay the justification a grin on the essences of cricket fans. Wish you a Happy Birthday!