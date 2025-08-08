/Haider Ali, Pakistani batter, under criminal investigation in the UK, PCB takes action

Pakistan batter Haider Ali has found himself in hot water after being placed under criminal investigation by the Greater Manchester Police, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provisionally suspending him pending the probe’s outcome. Even though there is no clarity on his criminal offence, the latest reports suggest that Haider is not in police custody yet, but was interviewed under caution by the GMP. The PCB has also stated that they have been made aware of the investigation, with the incident being referred to as having occurred during Pakistan Shaheens’ recent UK tour, which ended on Monday (Aug 4).

The PCB, however, have confirmed to provide Haider legal support to ‘protect his rights throughout the process’.

"The PCB has been made aware of a criminal investigation currently being conducted by the Greater Manchester Police involving cricketer Haider Ali," the PCB statement said. "The investigation pertains to an incident that reportedly occurred during the Pakistan Shaheens' recent tour of England.



"The PCB fully respects the legal procedures and processes of the United Kingdom and acknowledges the importance of allowing the investigation to run its due course. Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation. Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary."



Meanwhile, on the recently concluded UK tour, Haider was a senior player in Shaheens’ squad, featuring in all three 50-over matches against a first-class XI, while also playing two three-day games.



Haider, 24, however, has played 37 white-ball matches for Pakistan, including two ODIs and 35 T20Is. A top-order batter, Haider has scored just 42 runs across two One-Dayers and 505 in the T20I matches, averaging 21 and just over 17 in both formats, respectively.

