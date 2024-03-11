Gujarat Giants vs UP Warrioz WPL 2024: Check date, weather, pitch report, head-to-head, probable playing XI

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024: Game 18 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL 2024) will take place between Gujarat Giants women (GUJ-W) and UP Warriorz women (UP-W) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday (Mar 11). Both teams are currently at the lower end of the points table, with UP Warriorz in fourth place and Gujarat Giants in fifth place.

UP Warriorz come into this match after winning their previous game against Delhi Capitals women, and they will be aiming for another win. Meanwhile, Gujarat Giants have only managed to win one game so far and will be hoping for a change of fortune.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants Women Vs UP Warriorz Women, Match 18, WPL 2024

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Date & Time: Monday (Mar 11) at 7:30 pm (IST)

Live Broadcast and Streaming Details: Sports18 and JioCinema

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is historically known to produce a slow and consistent wicket. However, since the ODI World Cup 2023, it has become a paradise for batters and could result in a high-scoring game. Therefore, choosing to bat first after winning the toss can be a wise decision at this venue.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 WPL 2024 Weather Report

According to the weather forecast by AccuWeather, the day will be partly sunny, and the night skies will also be clear on Monday (Mar 11). The probability of precipitation is zero per cent. Thus, rain will not interrupt the match. The minimum temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius, and the maximum will be 30 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Probable Playing XI

Gujarat Giants Women (GUJ-W)

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (c, wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam MD

UP Warriorz Women (UP-W)

Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani