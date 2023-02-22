Golf: 'LIV Tour has created hype', says ace Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ahead of Hero Indian Open

India's only European Tour event, Hero Indian Open is back for the first time since 2019 to be played at DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram from February 22-26. Scotland's Stephen Gallacher won the event the last time it was played with no edition taking place in 2020, 2021 and 2022. The tournament features eight players who have won major events on the European Tour since 2020. Among the marquee names are, 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn and Danish professional Thorbjorn Olse, who comes into the tournament after winning the Thailand Classic on Sunday. Notably, the tournament, which is co-sanctioned by the European Tour as well as the Asian Tour, has also allowed players from the LIV Tour as well.

The Indian contingent is being led by Shubhankar Sharma, the highest ranked Indian player in the world rankings, along with former champions SSP Chawrasia and Jyoti Randhawa. Speaking to WION, Shubhankar said that he's happy that Indian Open is back and that it'll give Indian players a taste of international golf.

"It is a great opportunity for Indian players to compete with the international players who play at the higher tours. It'll give them the taste of what international golf is all about," he said. "I hope the event inspires youngsters and those who have recently turned pro. I just advise the players to play their game as it would give them a chance to be in contention which is a good confidence booster," he added.

The ace Indian golfer, also spoke about PGA Tour rival LIV Tour and how it has affected the game. " LIV has created a lot of hype around golf and everyone is talking about golf. In terms of competition, the tours are getting competitive each year even without the LIV," said Shubhankar.

The Indian Open will also be offering points for players who are aiming for a berth on the European Ryder Cup team along with a purse of $2 million.