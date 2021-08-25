'Given them identity in javelin': Gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra urges Pakistan to back Arshad Nadeem post Tokyo 2020

Neeraj Chopra has become the darling of the nation ever since he scripted history by winning India its first-ever Olympic medal in athletics. The 23-year-old won gold in the men's javelin throw final in the Tokyo 2020 Games, which concluded on August 8 in Japan.

Since then, he remains the heartthrob of the nation and has been sharing his journey on how he secured a top-spot finish at the podium in Tokyo 2020. The javelin thrower has been in the news and was felicitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and many other private companies following his sparkling performance in his first-ever Olympic appearance.

Neeraj created history with his best throw, i.e. which came in his second attempt, of 87.58m during the men's javelin throw final. All eyes weren't only on Neeraj during the finale, but Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem was also expected to come good and end in the top 3. However, Nadeem finished in the fifth place, with a throw of 84.62m, missing out on a podium finish.

Speaking on his interaction with Nadeem and how the Pakistani javelin thrower was caught moving around with his javelin, Neeraj told TOI in an interview, "The story is that I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final. I was not able to find it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. Then he gave it back to me."

He added, "Arshad Nadeem gave a really good performance in the qualifying round as well as the final. I think it is good for Pakistan, they have a chance to show more interest in javelin and do well at the international stage in the future. My message to the people across the border will be: Support Arshad Nadeem. He has given an identity to Pakistan in javelin throw and needs your support."

For the unversed, Nadeem became the first-ever Pakistani to qualify for the final of any track and field events in the history of Olympics.