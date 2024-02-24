GG vs MI- WPL 2024: When and where to watch WPL Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live on mobile

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: The second edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kick-started on Friday with a series of performances by celebrities at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening match was won by Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets against Delhi Capitals. The third match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the same venue on Sunday (Feb 25).

Mumbai Indians played two games against Gujarat Giants last season and won both. They won the first match by 143 runs and the second by 55 runs. They are also the title’s defending champions, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading the side.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians live-streaming details

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The first match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place on Sunday, 25 February.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: Where is the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The third match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will take place at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: At what time will the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match start?

The third match of Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: When and where to watch the live streaming of the Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

WPL 2024-GG vs MI: How to watch the live telecast of Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

The opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024 between GG and MI will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

WPL 2024- GG vs MI: Predicted playing XI

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Sneh Rana, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Kathryn Bryce, Kashvee Gautam

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Isabelle Wong, Natalie Sciver, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Bala, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana