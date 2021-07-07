From Sachin Tendulkar to Shahid Afridi: Sporting icons bid farewell to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 07, 2021, 12:39 PM(IST)

From Tendulkar to Afridi: Sporting icons bid farewell to Dilip Kumar Photograph:( AFP )

Several sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi condoled the death of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. 

 

Acting legend Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 marking the end of a glorious era of Bollywood. The news of his demise was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Several sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi condoled the death of the veteran actor. 

The actor's official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago.  We are from God and to Him we return.  - Faisal Farooqui," read the tweet. 

With a career spanning over 5 decades, Dilip Kumar was part of some of the most iconic films of Bollywood like 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Madhumati', Ram Aur Shyam', 'Naya Daur' to name a few. He inspired generations of actors with his acting style and was considered one of the most successful actors of his time. 

Born as  Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the actor changed his name to Dilip Kumar on the behest of actress Devika Rani who later cast him in a lead role for 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 which was his debut film.

