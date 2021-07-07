From Sachin Tendulkar to Shahid Afridi: Sporting icons bid farewell to Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Acting legend Dilip Kumar passed away at the age of 98 marking the end of a glorious era of Bollywood. The news of his demise was confirmed on Wednesday morning by Dr Jalil Parkar, the pulmonologist who was treating the actor at Mumbai's PD Hinduja Hospital.

Several sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi condoled the death of the veteran actor.

Rest in Peace Dilip Kumar ji!

There will never be another like you.



There will never be another like you. Your contribution to Indian cinema is unparalleled and you'll be missed dearly. My heartfelt condolences to Saira Banu ji & the family. — Sachin Tendulkar

Today, an icon who was loved by generations passes away. Rest in peace Dilip ji. My condolences to the family — Virat Kohli

Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar’s family.The gr8 man said,

Heartfelt condolences to #DilipKumar's family.The gr8 man said, Taqdeerein badal jaati hain,zamana badal jaata hai, mulkon ki taarikh badal jaati hai,shahenshah badal jaate hain,magar iss badalti hui duniya mein mohabbat jis insaan ka daaman thaam leti hai,woh insaan nahi badalta — Virender Sehwag

Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return.

Indeed to Allah we belong and to Allah we shall return. A huge loss for Yousuf Khan sahib's fans from KPK to Mumbai and across the globe. He lives on in our hearts. Deepest condolences to Saira Banu sahiba. #DilipKumar — Shahid Afridi

The actor's official Twitter account also confirmed the news of his demise. "With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return. - Faisal Farooqui," read the tweet.

With a career spanning over 5 decades, Dilip Kumar was part of some of the most iconic films of Bollywood like 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Madhumati', Ram Aur Shyam', 'Naya Daur' to name a few. He inspired generations of actors with his acting style and was considered one of the most successful actors of his time.

Born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, the actor changed his name to Dilip Kumar on the behest of actress Devika Rani who later cast him in a lead role for 'Jwar Bhata' in 1944 which was his debut film.