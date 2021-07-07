Dilip Kumar: Mortal remains of late actor taken home

Leaving the country in a state of mourning, veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on July 7. He was admitted to Hinduja Hospital where he breathed his last due to prolonged illness.

The Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra in addition to paying a tribute to the legendary actor also announced that the last rites of Dilip Kumar will be performed with full state honours.

Keeping COVID in mind, there are arrangements to keep the last rites ceremony as low-key as possible and the Mumbai police has formed a human chain as Dilip Kumar’s mortal remains are taken to his Bandra residence.

Meanwhile, stars and political heavyweights have shared their condolences with the family. Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Karan Johar, Hema Malini and many others have shared their personal tributes to the legendary actor who was popularly referred to as the 'Tragedy King'.