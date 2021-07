Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu

It is rather ironic that Dilip Saab had once rejected the idea of working with his now wife Banu as she was ‘too young’. Years later, they went on to work together on multiple films—‘Gopi’ (1970), ‘Sagina’ (1974) and ‘Bairaag’ (1976)—and their chemistry was palpable. Talking about the first time he noticed her as a full-grown woman, Dilip Saab wrote in his memoir, “I can still recall… Saira standing in the foyer of her house looking breathtakingly beautiful in a brocade sari… She had indeed grown to full womanhood and was in reality more beautiful than I thought she was.”

