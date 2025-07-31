/From Sachin Tendulkar to Rohit Sharma: Nine cricketers honoured with a stadium stand

Cricket isn’t just a sport in India; it's connected with the emotions, and heroes live forever in the hearts of fans. One of the most special tributes a cricketer can receive is to have a stadium stand or pavilion named after them. Over the years, several Indian cricket icons have been honoured for their outstanding contribution to the game. Here’s a look at nine such legends who have been honoured at their respective home grounds.

1. Sachin Tendulkar Stand – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The 'Master Blaster' is celebrated at his home ground, where he played his final international innings in 2013 against the West Indies. Notably, Tendulkar smashed the most centuries in international cricket (100).

2. Virat Kohli Pavilion – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India's modern-day hero, Virat Kohli, is honoured with a pavilion at the very same venue where his cricketing journey began. Kohli holds the record for most centuries in the ODI format (51) and counting.

3. Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, who was the first to score 10,000 Test runs for his country, has a pavilion named after him at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

4. VVS Laxman Pavilion – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Former India batter VVS Laxman, who played the iconic 281 against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001, one of the greatest Test knocks ever, has a pavilion named after him at his home venue in Hyderabad.

5. Virender Sehwag Gate – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Former India opening batter Virender Sehwag, known for his explosive starts and being the first Test triple centurion for India, has a gate named after him at his home ground.

6. MS Dhoni Pavilion – JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi

The MS Dhoni pavilion at the Ranchi stadium reflects the legacy carved in sweat by Dhoni, who led India to three consecutive ICC titles.

7. Rohit Sharma Stand – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India's ODI skipper Rohit Sharma recently inaugurated his stand at the place where he started playing cricket. From a small-town boy of Borivali to the hero of Wankhede, his legacy in white-ball cricket is unmatched.

8. Sourav Ganguly Stand – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly, who transformed India into a fearless and aggressive side and even led India to the 2003 ODI World Cup final, which India eventually lost, also has a stand named after him at the iconic Eden Gardens.

9. Mohammad Azharuddin Stand – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad