From Rajasthan Royals to Chennai Super Kings - List of IPL winners

IPL 2023 came to a fitting end on May 30 (Tuesday) as the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won their fifth title, joint-most along with arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI), by beating defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad. In what is likely Dhoni's final season, the Yellow Army gave plenty to rejoice for their ardent fans who turned up in large numbers in every game to back their squad.

The final was to be held on May 28 (Sunday) but due to persistent rain, it got stretched to the reserve day, on Monday (May 29) in Ahmedabad. Even on the reserve day, rain made its presence felt and the game ended in the wee hours of Tuesday (May 30).

Opting to bowl first, CSK bowlers were poor and fielders remained sloppy as GT rode on Sai Sudharsan's 96, Wriddhiman Saha's 54 (39) and Shubman Gill's 20-ball 39 to post 214-4. In reply, CSK's chase was dented with a lengthy rain break.

After much delay, it was a 15-over game with CSK needing 171 for a win. Ruturaj Gaikwad's 16-ball 26, Devon Conway's 25-ball 47, Ajinkya Rahane's 13-ball 27, Shivam Dube's 21-ball 32*, Ambati Rayudu's 8-ball 19 and Ravindra Jadeja's 6-ball 15* (with a six and a four on the last two deliveries) took Chennai to a thrilling five-wicket win over defending champions GT on the last ball of the contest.

The IPL 2023 edition has been a huge success. The almost two-month-long season saw plenty of humdingers, a plethora of talent on display, and an intense fight between teams to finish in the top four before CSK prevailed on top with a clinical win in the finale. Here's an updated list of IPL winners since the inaugural season kicked off in 2008: