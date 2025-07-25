/From Malcolm Marshall to Rishabh Pant: Cricketers who continued playing despite suffering injuries

In the ongoing fourth Test match between India and England, Indian vice-captain Rishabh Pant walked out to bat with a padded right foot on Day 2 (Jul 24) and smashed several records in Manchester. Rishabh Pant’s determination to put his country ahead won countless hearts as he received a loud cheer from the fans entering the ground. This shows that despite suffering injuries, players still have the bravery to play for their teams. Here's a look at the four cricketers who continued playing for their countries despite suffering serious injuries.

Malcolm Marshall - West Indies (1984)

Malcolm Marshall was one of the best fast bowlers in history. During a match between the West Indies and England in 1984, he played despite having a broken hand. Even with just one hand, he came out to bat and helped his teammate Larry Gomes to reach his century.

Later, Marshall returned with the ball in the second innings and bowled brilliantly, picking up seven important wickets for just 53 runs and helped West Indies to win the match easily against England.

Graeme Smith - South Africa (2009)

Former South African captain Graeme Smith once showed true grit and determination during a Test match against Australia in 2009 in Sydney. During a match, a bouncer from Mitchell Johnson broke his hand, but Smith still came out to bat during the last hour of the game.

Unfortunately, South Africa lost this Test match, but Smith got a standing ovation from the fans, including Australians, for his courage. Even Australian captain Ricky Ponting was seen applauding his bravery.

Anil Kumble - India (2002)

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble’s bravery during the 2002 Antigua Test against the West Indies is unforgettable. While batting, Kumble was hit in the face by Mervyn Dillon and suffered a broken jaw. Despite the serious injury and even spitting blood, he returned to the field with his jaw bandaged to bowl for India.

He bowled 14 overs in a row and even took the important wicket of Brian Lara. For this act, Kumble won the admiration of cricket fans everywhere.

Rishabh Pant - India (2025)

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant showed great courage during the fourth Test against England at Old Trafford (Jul 23-24). On Day 1, he was hit on the foot trying a reverse sweep and had to retire hurt.