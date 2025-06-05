From MAK Pataudi & Anthony de Mello, India vs England Test series set to be renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

India's upcoming five-Test tour of England starts June 20 and the series, previously named MAK Pataudi Trophy, is set to be renamed Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy after English great James Anderson and Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The developments were reported by ESPNCricinfo as official announcement is still awaited.

Both the players are not only greatest ever to play for their country but in the world cricket as well. Anderson retired last after playing 188 Tests and ending up with 704 Test wickets - highest for a pacer in world cricket and third highest overall behind Aussie Shane Warne (704) and Sri Lankan spin wizard Muthiah Muralidaran (800).

Tendulkar, on the other hand, had retired more than a decade ago in 2013 after having played exactly 200 Tests for India. He ended up as the highest run scorer in the Test cricket with 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78 and 51 hundreds - also the highest in Test cricket history.

Previously, India's (Test) tour of England was named MAK Pataudi Trophy after Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - former India Test captain and the first Indian skipper to win an overseas Test - against New Zealand in 1967. He led India in 40 of 46 Tests played and won nine of them.

As for England tour of India, the Test series trophy was named after Anthony de Mello - one of the early members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). De Mello also served as the BCCI's first secretary and president between 1946-47 to 1950-51.

Most recently, England Cricket had also renamed England-New Zealand Test series to (Martin) Crowe - (Graham) Thorpe Trophy. Similarly, India vs Australia Test series is known as Border-Gavaskar Trophy - named after two former skippers of the participating countries.

