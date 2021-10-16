From Dwayne Bravo to Harshal Patel: List of all Purple Cap winners in IPL history

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Friday (October 15) as the tournament came to a fitting conclusion. IPL 2021 saw a number of youngsters shine on the biggest stage once again as they went on to impress for their respective sides.

While there were youngsters who made a name for themselves with their talent and skills, some old warhorses continued to be instrumental in the success of their sides. There were a number of stand-out performers in IPL 2021 which was a unique season with the league being played across two different phases in two different venues.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel emerged as one of the best performers this season as he took the season by storm with his heroics with the ball. Harshal, who was traded to RCB from Delhi Capitals ahead of the start of IPL 2021, went on to bag the Purple Cap for taking the highest number of wickets in the season.

Patel scalped an impressive 32 wickets in 15 matches this season including a hat-trick against Mumbai Indians. He bowled at an economy of 8.14 and an average of 14.34 to play an instrumental role in helping Virat Kohli & Co. make it to the playoffs in successive seasons.

He also equalled CSK all-rounder Dwayne Bravo's record for most wickets by any bowler in a single season of IPL. Bravo, who has won the Purple Cap twice, picked up 32 wickets in the 2013 season. With his Purple Cap win, Harshal joined an elite list of bowlers who have been the highest wicket-takers in the IPL in previous seasons including the likes of Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kagiso Rabada among others.

Here is a look at all Purple Cap winners since IPL 2008:

Year Orange Cap winner Wickets taken 2008 Sohail Tanvir 22 2009 RP Singh 23 2010 Pragyan Ojha 21 2011 Lasith Malinga 28 2012 Morne Morkel 25 2013 Dwayne Bravo 32 2014 Mohit Sharma 23 2015 Dwayne Bravo 26 2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 23 2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 26 2018 Andrew Tye 24 2019 Imran Tahir 26 2020 Kagiso Rabada 30 2021 Harshal Patel 32

Bravo and Patel share the record for most wickets by any bowler in a single season of IPL with 32 wickets apiece in their best seasons. While the RCB speedster finished with 32 wickets in IPL 2021, Bravo picked up 14 wickets in eleven matches that he played for CSK.

The CSK all-rounder is currently second on the list of highest wicket-taker of all time in IPL with 167 scalps to his name in 151 matches. He is just four wickets short of overtaking Lasith Malings as IPL's leading wicket-taker of all time.