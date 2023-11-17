From air show to presenting special blazer to winning captains, check out main attractions for CWC final

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to make the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final the grandest event of the year. While the players continue to practice and put in hard yards for the marquee clash, the board officials are determined to make this event watch-worthy by adding several attractions.

Per the latest reports, the BCCI will honour all the World Cup winning captains, excluding Pakistan ex-PM and 1992 winner Imran Khan, currently in prison, with a special blazer representing the World Cup 2023. The reports further suggest an air show by the Suryakiran Acrobatic team will open the final, while music-composer Pritam will also perform.

Such efforts are like the cherry on the cake for the final, which promises to be an exciting contest between top teams in this tournament.

With all World Cup winning captains – Clive Lloyd (West Indies), Kapil Dev (India), Allan Border (Australia), Arjuna Ranatunga (Sri Lanka), Steve Waugh (Australia), Ricky Ponting (Australia), MS Dhoni (India), Michael Clarke (Australia) and Eoin Morgan (England), present at the gigantic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, it would be a sight to behold for all onlookers.

Besides, several reports in the Indian media also suggested that BCCI has invited Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to watch the India vs Australia World Cup final in Ahmedabad. With countless fans present inside the arena, whose sitting capacity is over 100,000, numerous stars from the film industry are also likely to grace the occasion with their presence.

India – Australia set for mouth-watering clash

Entering into the contest with momentum on their sides, India and Australia will be confident of taking the game away. While India is in red-hot form, remaining unbeaten in 10 contested matches thus far, Australia will walk into this summit clash with eight consecutive wins.

In the first semi-final, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer starred with the bat, hitting their maiden respective CWC hundreds. Mohammed Shami stole the show in the second innings with his seven-wicket haul, helping India win by 70 runs.