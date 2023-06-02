French Open: Novak Djokovic seals R16 berth for 16th successive year, overcomes Alejandro Fokina's challenge

Former World number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the Round of 16 of the ongoing French Open 2023 as he overcame a stern challenge from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Djokovic with the win has sealed his place in the R16 for the 14th consecutive year and will look to win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris. The Serb is one of the favourites to win the tournament and needed two tiebreaks before he won the contest with scores of 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.

What happened in the contest?

Djokovic, seeded third in the tournament was taken to the limits by his Spanish opponents but eventually prevailed 7-4 in the tiebreak. The Spaniard then took the second set by storm as well but again was short of the target as the Serb sealed the second set 7-5. The third set was no teaser for the former two-time champion in Paris who won 6-2 to seal a place in the Round of 16.