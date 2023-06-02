French Open: Novak Djokovic seals R16 berth for 16th successive year, overcomes Alejandro Fokina's challenge
Story highlights
Former World number one Novak Djokovic booked his place in the Round of 16 of the ongoing French Open 2023 as he overcame a stern challenge from Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Djokovic with the win has sealed his place in the R16 for the 14th consecutive year and will look to win a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title in Paris. The Serb is one of the favourites to win the tournament and needed two tiebreaks before he won the contest with scores of 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (7/5), 6-2.
What happened in the contest?
Djokovic, seeded third in the tournament was taken to the limits by his Spanish opponents but eventually prevailed 7-4 in the tiebreak. The Spaniard then took the second set by storm as well but again was short of the target as the Serb sealed the second set 7-5. The third set was no teaser for the former two-time champion in Paris who won 6-2 to seal a place in the Round of 16.
"I knew it would be a difficult and physical match. We played three hours just for the first two sets. I thought if I lost the second set that we would play for five hours," said Djokovic.
"He's an amazing fighter and there aren't many weaknesses in his game.
"But a win is a win and I am very proud of the way I played today."
He will next face either Hubert Hurkacz or Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas for a place in the quarterfinal on Sunday.
Djokovic claimed the breaker and bellowed at the crowd. Some spectators then jeered him as he argued with the umpire before calling a medical timeout for treatment on his left thigh.
The Serb, in return, gave the Court Philippe Chatrier fans a sarcastic thumbs up and a round of applause.
Djokovic stretched out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the decider and briefly won back the affection of the crowd when he helped his opponent courtside after a nasty fall.
A win in Paris for Djokovic will see him become the most successful men’s singles tennis player with 23 Grand Slam titles. He will surpass Rafael Nadal’s tally of 22 Grand Slam titles while he will be one short of Margaret Court’s singles record of 24 titles.
