French Open: Novak Djokovic demolishes World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz to book final berth, step away from 23rd GS

Novak Djokovic has moved one step closer to a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam after he got the better of number one seed Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals of the French Open on Friday, June 9. Djokovic, a two-time champion at the Roland Garros got the better of the Spaniard by 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 at the Philippe Chatrier court. He will now face the winner of Casper Ruud and Alexander Zverev in the final on Sunday where he can win his 23rd Grand Slam title. Never doubt Novak 💪🇷🇸@DjokerNole gets the better of Alcaraz 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 to reach a 34th Grand Slam final.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/fefJZKKMxn — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 9, 2023 × What happened in the contest? The contest was well anticipated by the Paris crowd and the media around the world as the battle of the two generations. It was expected to be a tight contest, but Djokovic and his experience prevailed in the end as the Serb booked his place in the final. The former World No.1 took the lead in the contest after winning the first set 6-3, however, he lost his serve at the wrong time in the second set.

Alcaraz would win the second set 7-5 and looked on course to give a hard time to the 22-time Grand Slam champion. Things though did not pan out perfectly for the World No.1 and he lost the consequent sets by the same score of 6-1. While there was a lot of tussle in the second set, it was the final straw for the defending US Open champion before he surrendered the match to Djokovic.

ALSO READ | WTC Final: Ricky Ponting explains where India went wrong with their bowling plan in first innings Day with destiny awaits The 36-year-old Djokovic will look to conquer his third French Open title on Sunday and could become the player with the most Grand Slam singles titles in the men’s division. Currently level with Rafael Nadal, the Serb will be presented with an opportunity to surpass the great Spaniard in his own backyard, where he is a 14-time champion. Having won the French Open in 2016 and 2021, Djokovic will be eager to add to his tally which will also see him go level with Serena Williams for most Grand Slam singles titles. Only Margaret Court of Australia with 24 titles has won more Grand Slam singles titles than Djokovic and Williams.

Sunday’s final will be Novak’s 34th Grand Slam title, another record for most Grand Slam finals in men’s singles division. So far in his 33 Grand Slam singles finals, the Serb has won 22 and lost 11 and will look have to get the better of the Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev to reach the milestone title.

